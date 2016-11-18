Top 25 Capsules

Josh Hart scored a career-high 30 points with six 3-pointers and No. 3 Villanova powered past Wake Forest 96-77 on Friday to reach the finals of the Charleston Classic.
Hart, a preseason All-American, made five of his team's first six baskets to open a 16-8 lead and the Wildcats (4-0) kept going. They'll face UCF or College of Charleston for the tournament title on Sunday night.
Villanova used a combination of accurate shooting and solid defense to slow down Wake Forest (3-1), which had scored 103 points Thursday in defeating UTEP. While the Demon Deacons shot 50 percent, they rarely got their transition game in motion against the Wildcats.
It was not all good for Hart, who was whistled for a technical foul late in the second half with his team ahead double digits when he got tied up and jawed with Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford down low.
Hart surpassed his previous top total of 27 points against Akron last season.
No. 7 KANSAS 86, SIENA 65
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Frank Mason III scored 18 points to lead a late-game charge, Carlton Bragg added a career-high 15 points and 11 rebounds and Kansas beat pesky Siena.
Devonte Graham added 13 points and nine assists, and Lagerald Vick scored 12 points off the bench, as the Jayhawks (2-1) extended their winning streak to 42 straight at Allen Fieldhouse.
The Saints (1-2) never made it easy.
Marquis Wright hit three straight 3-pointers midway through the second half, and the gritty senior guard's three-point play got coach Jimmy Patsos' team within 63-58 with about 7 1/2 minutes left.
Vick answered with back-to-back baskets for the Jayhawks, kicking off the game-defining 16-2 run that would put the game away. Mason added a 3-pointer and a couple foul shots, Graham got into the act, and the Jayhawks — so accustomed to dominating inside — leaned on their guard play to seal the win.
No. 10 ARIZONA 95, SACRED HEART 65
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points to lead six Arizona players in double figures and the Wildcats routed overmatched Sacred Heart.
Fellow freshman Rawle Alkins added 18 points for the Wildcats (3-0). They led by as many as 25 points in the first half and 39 in the second.
Arizona's Dusan Ristic had 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
Quincy McKnight had 22 points and Joseph Lopez 15 for the Pioneers (1-2).
The game was part of the Las Vegas Invitational, as is Monday night's game against Northern Colorado. The Wildcats move on to Las Vegas to play Santa Clara next Thursday.
No. 11 XAVIER 83, CLEMSON 77
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — J.P. Macura scored a career-high 28 points and Trevon Bluiett contributed 21 as Xavier defeated Clemson in the second round of the Tire Pros Invitational.
Macura hit six 3-pointers and Bluiett sealed the win with two free throws in the final moments.
The Musketeers (3-0) held a comfortable lead for most of the second half before Clemson (3-1) surged within 63-62. Xavier, led by Malcolm Bernard, answered with six straight points to regain control.
Donte Grantham led five Clemson players in double figures with 21 points.
No. 13 MICHIGAN STATE 100, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 53
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half, grabbed 11 rebounds and had six assists in his home debut for Michigan State in a win over Mississippi Valley State.
The Spartans (1-2) got a confidence-boosting win after getting routed by No. 2 Kentucky and losing to No. 10 Arizona by two points.
Ronald Strother had 12 points and Amos Given scored 10 for the Delta Devils (0-4).
Bridges, a 6-foot-7 freshman, put on quite a show that the fans loved at the Breslin Center, including former Michigan State great and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Johnson came out of his seat and spread his arms wide and had an ear-to-ear smile when the left-handed Bridges followed up a miss free throw by driving through the lane and leaping to make a backboard-shaking, right-handed dunk.
No. 14 GONZAGA 109, BRYANT 70
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Przemek Karnowski scored 22 points and Johnathan Williams added 20 to help Gonzaga beat Bryant.
Zach Collins added 18 points for Gonzaga (3-0), which is seeking a 19th consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Nisre Zouzoua scored 22 points and Adam Grant had 17 for undersized Bryant (1-2), which lost to Gonzaga the only previous time the teams met, in 2013.
Both teams are known as the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga was coming off a 69-48 win over San Diego State on Monday that was the Aztecs' largest margin of defeat in nine seasons, a span of 260 games.
The Zags built an early lead and slowly extended it for most of the game. Bryant was undone by 23 turnovers.
No. 18 SYRACUSE 71, MONMOUTH 50
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew White scored 18 points, Taurean Thompson added 12 and Syracuse routed overmatched Monmouth.
The Orange (3-0) led 37-29 at the half. The Hawks (1-2) shot 21 percent from the field were 1 of 18 from 3-point range in the second half. For the game, the Hawks shot 31 percent and were 4 of 29 from on 3-pointers.
Syracuse outscored Monmouth 34-21 in the second half.
Tyus Battle added nine points, and Frank Howard had eight points and six assists for Syracuse. Tyler Lydon had four blocks.
Justin Robinson led the Hawks with 11 points, and Collin Stewart had eight.
No. 15 PURDUE 64, GEORGIA STATE 56
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Caleb Swanigan scored 18 points and Purdue scored the final 20 points of the game to rally and beat Georgia State in the Cancun Challenge opener.
Trailing 56-44 with 7:08 to play, the Boilermakers (2-1) took over. Dakota Mathias hit two 3-pointers and P.J. Thompson one during the game-closing run.
Center Isaas Haas added 11 points for Purdue, and Jeremy Hollowell had 15 to lead Georgia State (1-2), which also got 13 points from D'Marcus Simonds.
Georgia State led 56-44 on a Malik Benlevi basket with 7:08 remaining, but Purdue pulled even at 56 on two Haas free throws with 3:57 remaining.
No. 22 CREIGHTON 103, WASHINGTON STATE 77
ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Cole Huff scored 19 points, and Creighton put Washington State away early en route to a victory in the opening round of the Paradise Jam tournament.
Marcus Foster added 16 points and Justin Patton 10 for the Bluejays (3-0), who went up by double digits less than seven minutes into the first half, and led 60-36 at the break.
Conor Clifford scored 29 points, Ike Iroegbu and Charles Callison had 11 each, and Josh Hawkinson added 10 for the Cougars (2-1), who trailed by as many as 34 points in the second half.
Creighton took its biggest lead midway through the second half, going up 80-46 on Tyler Clement's layup with 13:30 remaining.
The Cougars would then break the 100-point mark for the first time this season with 1:50 left on Ronnie Harrell Jr.'s jumper.
