Women's Top 25 Capsules

Jill Barta made 8 of 10 from the field and finished with 26 points, including two late free throws, Elle Tinkle added 18 points and three blocked shots and Gonzaga beat No. 11 Stanford 68-63 on Friday night.
Gonzaga beat the Cardinal for the first time in eight meetings.
Brittany McPhee made a layup to give Stanford a two-point lead with 4 minutes remaining — but the Cardinal wouldn't make another field goal.
Tinkle made a layup and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Laura Stockton that gave Gonzaga (3-0) a 64-61 lead with 3:07 left. McPhee hit two free throws with 56 seconds left to make it 64-63, but Barta and Stockton made two foul shots apiece in the final 16 seconds to seal it.
McPhee had 22 points and eight rebounds, while Erica McCall scored 17 with 11 boards for Stanford.
Stockton, daughter of former Gonzaga guard and Professional Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, had 12 points, four assists and two steals.
No. 6 MARYLAND 106 MOUNT ST. MARY'S 42
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brionna Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Maryland rout Mount St. Mary's.
Ieshia Small finished with 14 points for Maryland (3-0). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Kaila Charles and Jenna Staiti had 10 points apiece for the Terrapins, who shot 58 percent from the field.
The Mountaineers (1-2) trailed only 18-13 at the end of the first quarter. But the Terrapins used their size to take control. The 6-foot-3 Jones scored 12 points to boost the lead to 34-18 with 3:37 left in the second quarter.
The Mountaineers tried to stay in the game by hoisting three-pointers, but they went 3 of 21 and trailed 37-20 at the break.
A 3-pointer by Sarah Myers gave Maryland a 100-39 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Katrice Dickson led Mount St. Mary's with 12 points.
No. 9 UCLA 95, SOUTHERN 47
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to lead UCLA to a win over Southern University.
It's the sixth triple-double in school history and Canada also crossed the 1,000-point mark. She grabbed her 10th rebound with 48 seconds left in the game.
Kennedy Burke led the Bruins in scoring with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. UCLA had a school-record 14 3-pointers as a team, breaking the mark of 12 set against Hawaii in 2009.
The Bruins trailed only once, for just 18 seconds, as they dominated in every phase of the game. UCLA led by 26 points at halftime.
Skylar O'Bear scored 14 points and Briana Green added 12 for Southern (1-2).
No. 14 SYRACUSE 78, STONY BROOK 60
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Brittney Sykes scored 19 points and Syracuse forced 34 turnovers in beating Stony Brook.
Sykes scored 12 points and Alexis Peterson 10 of her 16 in the first half when the Orange (3-0) built a 40-30 lead, which they extended to 19 with a 26-point third quarter.
Syracuse came in No. 1 nationally in turnovers forced at 38 per game. They turned the Seawolves' mistakes into 36 points.
Isabella Slim added 12 points and Briana Day 10 for Syracuse, which was only 6 of 23 from 3-point range but had 16 offensive rebounds in outscoring Stony Brook 38-12 in the paint.
Davion Wingate made all eight of her free throws and scored 16 points with Kori Bayne-Walker adding 15 for the Seawolves (0-3).
No. 24 OREGON STATE 62, PORTLAND 45
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Marie Gulich scored 14 points and the Oregon State women kept its home-court win streak intact by rolling past Portland.
Gulich, a 6-foot-5 center from Cologne, Germany, converted 5 of 9 from the floor and was 4 of 4 from the line while the Beavers collectively struggled from the field, hitting just 21 of 58 shots (36.2 percent). Gabriella Hanson added 11 points and grabbed three steals.
Oregon State (3-0) knocked down just 4 of 20 shots from beyond the arc in the game, three of those by Kat Tudor, who was 3 of 8 from distance.
Ashley Gray finished with nine points to lead Portland (0-3), which shot 27.8 percent from the field (15 of 54).
Oregon State now is 33-3 at home over the last three seasons and the Beavers have won 15 straight at home.
