Canada's triple-double leads UCLA to 95-47 rout of Southern

Jordin Canada had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists to lead No. 9 UCLA to a 95-47 win over Southern University on Friday night.
It's the sixth triple-double in school history and Canada also crossed the 1,000-point mark. She grabbed her 10th rebound with 48 seconds left in the game.
Kennedy Burke led the Bruins in scoring with 23 points, including five 3-pointers. UCLA had a school-record 14 3-pointers as a team, breaking the mark of 12 set against Hawaii in 2009.
The Bruins trailed only once, for just 18 seconds, as they dominated in every phase of the game. UCLA led by 26 points at halftime.
Skylar O'Bear scored 14 points and Briana Green added 12 for Southern (1-2).
UCLA junior forward Monique Billings had a double-double with 22 points and 15 rebounds, her fifth consecutive one dating back to last season. She also set a career-high with six steals.
BIG PICTURE:
Southern got the experience of playing one of the best teams in the country on the road and will have plenty of learning opportunities to figure out how to run different offensive plays against a tough defense.
UCLA has its sights set on a national championship and with a loss to No. 2 Baylor on the road four days ago, it showed the Bruins there's work to be done. UCLA dominated at home on Friday, where it plays so well, but hasn't won a road game against a ranked opponent in its last 13 consecutive games.
UP NEXT:
Southern University returns home to play Bethune-Cookman on Thursday but it's a one-game stint in New Orleans as the Jaguars play six of their first eight games on the road.
UCLA hosts Cal Poly on Sunday before traveling to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, which starts on Thanksgiving.
