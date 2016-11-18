Welton's double-double lifts St. Peter's over Lipscomb 90-77

Quadir Welton scored 23 points and had 12 rebounds while Nick Griffin added 21 points as Saint Peter's defeated Lipscomb 90-77 on Friday night for its first win of the season to even its record.
Trevis Wyche and Sam Idowu each added 13 points for the Peacocks.
Despite the 13-point win the Peacocks missed 14 free throws but made 17 more than Lipscomb.
Trailing by 23 in the second half, the Bisons went on 25-7 run to cut the lead to five after Eli Pepper made a pair of free throws and it was 67-62 with 7:42 to play. Garrison Matthews scored eight points during Lipscomb's run.
Wyche responded with a layup and a jumper, Griffin had a 3 and Idowu's dunk in less than four minutes made it 76-64 with 3:43 to play.
Josh Williams led Lipscomb (2-2) with 18 points and was 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
