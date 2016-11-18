Barta scores 26, Gonzaga women beat No. 11 Stanford 68-63

Jill Barta made 8 of 10 from the field and finished with 26 points, including two late free throws, Elle Tinkle added 18 points and three blocked shots and Gonzaga beat No. 11 Stanford 68-63 on Friday night.
Gonzaga beat the Cardinal for the first time in eight meetings.
Brittany McPhee made a layup to give Stanford a two-point lead with 4 minutes remaining — but the Cardinal wouldn't make another field goal.
Tinkle made a layup and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Laura Stockton that gave Gonzaga (3-0) a 64-61 lead with 3:07 left. McPhee hit two free throws with 56 seconds left to make it 64-63, but Barta and Stockton made two foul shots apiece in the final 16 seconds to seal it.
McPhee had 22 points and eight rebounds, while Erica McCall scored 17 with 11 boards for Stanford.
Stockton, daughter of former Gonzaga guard and Professional Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton, had 12 points, four assists and two steals.
