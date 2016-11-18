Merced College defeats Hartnell College 14-13 in 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl

The Merced College Blue Devils celebrate their 14-13 win over Hartnell College in the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
The honor guard presents the colors during the National Anthem prior to the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl between Merced College and Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
The Merced College and Hartnell College captains meet at midfield for the coin toss prior to the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman wide receiver Nick Cook (5) fails to pull in a pass against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman wide receiver David Johnson (13) rushes upfield against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Hartnell College quarterback Randy Ivey (4) pitches the ball to running back Sherrod Hawkes (5) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Merced College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore kicker Noah Croninger (8) punts the ball away against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman defensive lineman Tony Lopez (75) looks on during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Hartnell College head coach Matt Collins speaks to Hartnell College quarterback Randy Ivey (4) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore defensive back John Toussaint (2) tackles Hartnell College quarterback Dorion Isaak (15) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
A pass intended for Hartnell College wide receiver Elisha Peat (2) is broken up by Merced College sophomore defensive back John Toussaint (2) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman linebacker Wendel Sidelier (49) reaches for a loose ball during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College fans attempt to stay warm during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey argues a call with the referee during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
The Merced College cheerleaders cheer on the Blue Devils during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman defensive lineman Keyontae Woods (99) rushes Hartnell College quarterback Randy Ivey (4) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Hartnell College running back Sherrod Hawkes (5) catches a pass against Merced College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore running back Jaques Buchannon (22) scores a touchdown against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore linebacker Cristian Nava (47) and freshman linebacker Soane Vaohea Jr. (42) stop Hartnell College running back Jarrett Banks (11) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Young Merced College fans cheer on the Blue Devils as they play Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore defensive back John Toussaint (2), right, tackles Hartnell wide receiver Elisha Peat (2), left, during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore defensive lineman Kamilo Tongamoa (48) tackles Hartnell College quarterback Randy Ivey (4) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore running back Jaques Buchannon (22) rushes against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore defensive back Avion Warmsley (11) and freshman defensive lineman Kalauga Laloulu (55) tackle Hartnell College running back Sherrod Hawkes (5) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman quarterback Frank Cocio (10) throws a pass against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore defensive lineman Kamilo Tongamoa (48) rushes Hartnell College quarterback Randy Ivey (4) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman running back W.R. Sanders Jr. (25) rushes the ball against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman defensive back Brandon Williams (3) breaks up a pass intended for Hartnell College wide receiver Deairus Spencer (88) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman defensive backs Nathan Duran Perez (21) and Jac Yoruw (20) celebrate after Duran Perez intercepted a Hartnell College pass during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey speaks with Merced College sophomore wide receiver Nih-Jer Jackson (12) during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman wide receiver Nick Cook (5) reaches for an incomplete pass during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore running back Jaques Buchannon (22) rushes against Hartnell College during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey speaks to his team during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl against Hartnell College at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College sophomore defensive back Avion Warmsley (11) yells after intercepting a Hartnell College pass to give Merced College the final possession of the game during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. The Blue Devils beat the Panthers 14-13.
Merced College freshman wide receiver Chance Young Jr. (14) shakes hands with Hartnell College following a Blue Devils 14-13 win over the Panthers during the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey holds the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl trophy over his head after the Blue Devils beat the Hartnell College Panthers 14-13 at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
The Merced College Blue Devils celebrate their 14-13 win over Hartnell College in the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey celebrates with his team following a 14-13 win over Hartnell College in the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey hugs Merced College sophomore defensive back Avion Warmsley (11) following the Blue Devils' 14-13 win over Hartnell College in the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Merced College head coach Bob Casey celebrates with his team following a 14-13 win over Hartnell College in the 2016 Stadium '76 Bowl at Stadium '76 in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
