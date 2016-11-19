Radionova takes 1st place in free skate to win Cup of China

European silver medalist Elena Radionova of Russia won the Cup of China on Saturday.
Radionova, who was second after the short program, received 135.15 points for her free skate to finish with a total of 205.90.
Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, who was the leader after the ladies short program, finished second overall with 196 points after placing third in the free skate.
Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, also from Russia, was third.
Ashley Wagner of the United States, the 2016 world silver medalist, finished sixth, one place ahead of compatriot Karen Chen.
The Cup of China is the fifth event in the International Skating Union's Grand Prix Series.
The sixth and final competition is the NHK Trophy which will be held in Sapporo, Japan, on Nov. 26-27.
