Land Rover BAR leads after Day 1 of America's Cup in Japan

Skipper Ben Ainslie guided his Land Rover BAR team to the overall lead after the first day of racing at the America's Cup World Series in Japan on Saturday.
Land Rover BAR won the first of three races and has 27 points, one ahead of Oracle Team USA, which won the third and final race.
Emirates Team New Zealand was in third place with 23 points.
Softbank Team Japan won the second race.
The Fukuoka regatta is the ninth and final stop of the ACWS. The winner of the overall series will earn two bonus points to carry into the qualifiers in June, while the second-placed team will earn one bonus point.
Land Rover BAR holds a 15-point lead over Oracle Team USA in the series standings heading into Sunday's finale.
