S. Dakota St. beats N. Iowa 45-24 for share of MVFC title

Taryn Christion threw two touchdowns to Jake Wieneke and Wieneke threw one to Christion as South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 45-24 on Saturday for a piece of its first Missouri Valley Football Conference title.
The Jackrabbits (8-3, 7-1) share the championship with five-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State, which SDSU beat 19-17 earlier this season.
Christion threw for 272 yards and two scores. He also ran for 25 yards and a TD.
Christion threw a 30-yard score to Wieneke on the third play of the game in just over a minute of play. Northern Iowa tied it up on its ensuing drive to make it 7-7. On the Jackrabbits' next drive, Wieneke hit Christion for a 16-yard score to put them up again, 14-7, with 7:41 left in the first quarter.
Eli Dunne threw for 295 yards and a score for the Panthers (5-6, 4-4) but was intercepted three times.
