Sports

November 19, 2016 6:36 PM

S. Dakota St. beats N. Iowa 45-24 for share of MVFC title

The Associated Press
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

Taryn Christion threw two touchdowns to Jake Wieneke and Wieneke threw one to Christion as South Dakota State beat Northern Iowa 45-24 on Saturday for a piece of its first Missouri Valley Football Conference title.

The Jackrabbits (8-3, 7-1) share the championship with five-time defending FCS national champion North Dakota State, which SDSU beat 19-17 earlier this season.

Christion threw for 272 yards and two scores. He also ran for 25 yards and a TD.

Christion threw a 30-yard score to Wieneke on the third play of the game in just over a minute of play. Northern Iowa tied it up on its ensuing drive to make it 7-7. On the Jackrabbits' next drive, Wieneke hit Christion for a 16-yard score to put them up again, 14-7, with 7:41 left in the first quarter.

Eli Dunne threw for 295 yards and a score for the Panthers (5-6, 4-4) but was intercepted three times.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Brookside Christian defeats Stone Ridge 54-21

View more video

Sports Videos