November 19, 2016 8:41 PM

Breaking down Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey’s big Big Game performance against Cal

Here is a look behind the box score of Saturday’s performance by Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey in the Cardinal’s 45-31 win over Cal in the Big Game:

2: Records set by McCaffrey (Big Game rushing record, Stanford single-game rushing record).

3: Touchdowns scored by McCaffrey (all rushing).

31: Carries for McCaffrey.

90: Length, in yards, of McCaffrey’s first touchdown run, which came in the third quarter.

226: Previous rushing record for the Big Game (set by Cal’s Joe Igber in 2002).

243: Stanford’s previous single-game rushing record (held by McCaffrey).

284: Rushing yards for McCaffrey Saturday.

317: All-purpose yards for McCaffrey Saturday.

Complied by Chris La Marr

