Mika scores 19, hits 8 of 12 FGs, BYU beats Coastal Carolina

Eric Mika had 19 points, on 8-of-12 shooting, and 11 rebounds, Nick Emery scored 14 and BYU cruised to an 81-65 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.
L.J. Rose, a graduate transfer from Houston, added season highs of nine points, six rebounds and nine assists.
Rose scored five points during a 14-4 run that gave BYU (3-0) a 31-17 lead with 4 minutes left in the half. The Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.
CCU (1-3) made 26 of 76 from the field, including 5 of 26 (19 percent) from 3-point range, and just 8 of 16 foul shots.
BYU had 24 assists — including a season-high five by freshman TJ Haws — on 33 made field goals. Haws is the younger brother of Tyler Haws, the Cougars' all-time leading scorer with 2,720 career points.
Joseph Williams-Powell and Elijah Wilson scored 11 points apiece for the Chanticleers.
Comments