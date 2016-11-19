McMaryion 5 TD passes and Oregon State beats Arizona 42-17

Marcus McMaryion kept it simple and he wound up with five touchdowns.
McMaryion threw for 265 yards and a career-high five scores on Saturday night when Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak with a 42-17 victory over Arizona. It was the most touchdown passes for a Beaver since 2013.
"Guys were just making plays, bottom line," McMaryion said. "The play calls were there, real simple. I was trying not to over-complex things, just stick to my reads and not think too much. It definitely played dividends."
Ryan Nall ran for 124 yards and another score while Jordan Villamin caught six passes for 124 yards in just the second conference win for the Beavers (3-8, 2-6-Pac-12).
It was the eighth straight loss for the Wildcats (2-9, 0-8), who have been overwhelmed by injuries this season. Anu Solomon made his first start at quarterback since the opener but was injured in the first quarter and replaced by Brandon Dawkins, who threw for 106 yards and a touchdown while running for 88 yards on 15 carries.
"I feel bad for our school. I feel bad for our fans. I feel bad for our program," Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez said. "We shouldn't get to this point. I guarantee we'll get out of it. I don't want to say that we're going to be better because of it, because it's miserable."
Oregon State took the early lead on McMaryion's 53-yard pass to Villamin. The Beavers extended the lead with McMaryion's 11-yard pass to Nall, who missed last week's game against UCLA because of a lingering foot injury.
Solomon, who missed six games with a knee injury earlier this season, was sacked for a 19-yard loss early in the second quarter and was later seen limping on the sideline. He emerged from the locker room in the second half wearing a boot on his left foot.
After Dawkins hit Nate Phillips with a 10-yard touchdown pass for the Wildcats, Timmy Hernandez made a diving 27-yard touchdown catch in the end zone to put the Beavers up 21-7.
Josh Pollack made a 22-yard field goal for Arizona before the break.
McMaryion added a 35-yard scoring pass to Trevon Bradford and Nall ran three yards for another score in the third quarter.
Samajie Grant ran 2 yards for an Arizona touchdown in the final quarter but McMaryion closed out the game for the Beavers with a 10-yard scoring pass to Artavis Pierce.
Oregon State coach Gary Andersen was impressed by the latest performance for his sophomore quarterback, who was pressed into service when starter Darell Garretson and backup Conor Blount were injured earlier this season.
"I thought he threw the ball accurately and the great thing is tonight guys caught the ball for him when presented with the opportunity," Andersen said. "That's big for us, because it hasn't gone that way a lot of times in certain scenarios. But I thought he was accurate and when he was accurate the ball got caught."
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona: Arizona went into the game ranked at the bottom of the Pac-12 for scoring offense with an average of 22.4 points per game. ... Rodriguez said afterward that Solomon injured his toe.
Oregon State: With two wins in the Pac-12, the Beavers pull even with the rival Oregon Ducks, who won their second league game earlier in the day in a 30-28 upset of No. 11 Utah. The Civil War game next week will determine the last-place finisher in the Pac-12 North division.
ONE MORE CHANCE: The Wildcats get one more shot at a conference win next weekend in the rivalry game against Arizona State.
"I feel like crap. Lost another game. Thank God we have our rival. It's at home. It's our seniors, who have had a good career up until this year," Rodriguez said. "Gosh, if we can't put all our energy into putting our best foot forward for that one, then I'd be extremely disappointed."
PLAYING FOR SETH: The Beavers were without receiver Seth Collins, one of the most dynamic players on the team, who was hospitalized this past week with an undisclosed illness. Andersen couldn't discuss any specifics because of privacy rules. Collins, who is most likely done for the season, had 36 catches for 418 yards this season.
Linebacker Manase Hungalu said afterward: "That was our motivation. This whole team is built around family. One family member goes down, we gotta fight for him. That was our whole motivation for this game and it will continue until he gets better."
UP NEXT
Arizona: The Wildcats wrap up a disappointing season at home on Friday with the Duel in the Desert rivalry game against Arizona State. The Sun Devils fell to No. 7 Washington 44-18 earlier on Saturday night.
Oregon State: The Beavers close out the season at home next Saturday with the annual Civil War rivalry game against Oregon.
