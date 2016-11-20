The Latest: Suarez's milestone victory drawing attention

The Latest on NASCAR's season finale (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
Xfinity Series champion Daniel Suarez is getting a lot of attention at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto congratulated Suarez on Twitter after the 24-year-old Mexican became the first foreign champion in a NASCAR national series. Nieto tweeted in Spanish to Suarez, and called him "a pride for Mexico and Latin America."
"The very first time that I was going to move to the States, a lot of people told me it was going to be difficult because I was a Mexican driver, and nobody else made it happen in the past," Suarez said. "Right now, honestly, I can tell that to be a Mexican driver, Latin American driver, is something positive."
Suarez thanked Nieto for the tweet. He also did interviews Sunday, met with fans and signed autographs before the Sprint Cup season finale.
— Dan Gelston.
11:20 a.m.
NASCAR CEO Brian France says he's happy with the health of the sport. Sweating profusely while speaking at his state-of-NASCAR address, France defended sagging ratings and praised his Drive for Diversity program. Mexican driver Daniel Suarez won the Xfinity Series title Saturday night, becoming the first foreigner to win a NASCAR national series championship.
France also refused to talk about President-elect Donald Trump. France endorsed Trump earlier this year and spoke at a rally for the Republican nominee.
France says "no one wants to hear my political views. I won't be talking about it."
Speaking four hours before the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, France also wished Sprint well. The telecommunications giant is leaving NASCAR after a 12-year run as title sponsor of its top series. France acknowledged that the search for a new sponsor has taken longer than he expected, adding "we're in a good spot with that, I believe. We'll have to see how it finally plays out."
Monster Energy has most recently been mentioned as the top contender to replace Sprint.
— Mark Long.
11 a.m.
It's NASCAR championship day!
The Sprint Cup champion will be decided Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Carl Edwards are the finalists racing for the title. The best finisher among the four drivers will be the 2016 champion.
Johnson is trying to match Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty with a NASCAR-record seven championships. Busch is trying to repeat following his remarkable run to the 2015 title. Logano and Edwards are chasing their first championship.
It's also the final NASCAR race for three-time champion Tony Stewart, who is retiring.
NASCAR CEO Brian France is set to give a state-of-the-sport address before the race. NASCAR crowned its first foreign champion Saturday night, with 24-year-old Mexican Daniel Suarez winning the second-tier Xfinity Series title.
Actors Wilmer Valderrama (honorary starter) and Justin Hartley (grand marshal) are among the celebrities on hand for the finale.
— Dan Gelston.
