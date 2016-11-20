North Dakota State beats High Point 70-44 in the HPU Classic

Paul Miller had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Khy Kabellis scored 12 points, and North Dakota State beat High Point 70-44 on Sunday in the finale of the High Point Classic.
North Dakota State scored 15 straight points to go up 17-5 and the Bison closed the half on an 8-0 run for a 36-24 lead. NDSU opened the second half on a 17-2 run to extend its lead to 53-26 and the Bison had a 33-point lead before High Point closed the game on a 14-6 spurt.
Carlin Dupree added 11 points for North Dakota State (4-1).
High Point (3-2) was held to 28.8 percent shooting (15 of 52) and turned it over 15 times. Sophomore Andre Fox had a team-high eight points and Miles Bowman Jr. grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds.
It was the lowest field-goal percentage for HPU since a 28.6 performance at Wofford on December 30, 2013.
