Hutchison's double-double leads Boise State to 91-70 win

Chandler Hutchison had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boise State to a 91-70 victory over Western Michigan and seventh place at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.
The Broncos (2-2) took control when they closed the first half on an 8-2 run. The charge continued after the break as Boise State opened with 21-6 run and eventually led by 27 points in the final minutes.
Paris Austin had 17 points on perfect shooting — 6 of 6 from the floor, 5 of 5 at the line — for Boise State. For Hutchison, it was his second double-double of the tournament and third this season.
Western Michigan (1-4) had hoped to end its futility in Charleston, but instead fell to 0-6 all-time in this event.
Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins was called for two technicals and ejected for arguing with officials. Thomas Wilder led the Broncos with 14 points.
Comments