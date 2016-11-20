Youngstown State beats Florida International 78-73

Cameron Morse scored 29 points off the bench on 11-of-17 shooting and Youngstown State made 9 of 10 free throws in the final minute to beat Florida International 78-73 in a final game of the Red Diamond Roundball Classic on Sunday.
Francisco Santiago scored 13 points and Matt Donlan added 11 and made all six of his free throw attempts, including four in the final 45 seconds. Youngstown State (2-3) made 19 of 23 free throws (83 percent).
There were 14 lead changes and 10 ties, including 29-all at halftime, before Morse's 3 put Youngstown State up 67-66 with 2:22 left. The Penguins pulled away after Devin Haygood made a layup, Donlan made his free throws and Santiago and Brett Frantz added three between them.
Michael Kessesn scored 21 points, Donte McGill had 17 and the Golden Panthers (1-4) were held to 43 percent shooting from the floor (29 of 67).
Hosted by South Alabama, Jacksonville also played in the tournament.
Comments