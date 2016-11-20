NBA Capsules

Jeff Teague scored eight of his 30 points in overtime and the Indiana beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-111 on Sunday night for their first road victory of the season.
Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook had his fifth triple-double of the season — as many as the rest of the NBA combined — with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, but went 13 of 34 from the field.
Teague matched his season scoring high and added nine assists and six steals. He hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in regulation to put the Pacers up three.
Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left to tie it for the Thunder and Glenn Robinson III missed a well-guarded 10-footer at the buzzer, forcing overtime. Teague's 3-pointer in the first minute of overtime put Indiana ahead for good. With 1:09 left, he converted a three-point play to make it 113-107, and he hit two free throws with 19.1 seconds left for a 115-111 edge
Six Pacers scored in double figures and two of them had double-doubles — Robinson with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Myles Turner just missed another with 15 points and nine rebounds. Enes Kanter added 16 points for the Thunder.
BULLS 118, LAKERS 110
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 40 points, Isaiah Canaan added a season-high 17 and Chicago beat Los Angeles for its fifth victory in six games.
Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 15 rebounds and the Bulls held off Los Angeles' late rally for their third win in four stops on their annual circus road trip.
Rajon Rondo had four points, nine rebounds and 12 assists despite a sore left ankle. He hit a floater with 28.6 seconds left to secure the win after Los Angeles trimmed a 15-point lead to five.
Dwyane Wade took his first night off this season for the Bulls. He scored 28 points on Saturday while Chicago blew a 19-point lead in a loss to the Clippers, but the Bulls are monitoring their 34-year-old guard's long-term health.
Lou Williams scored a season-high 25 points and Larry Nance Jr. had a career-high 18 for the Lakers.
KINGS 102, RAPTORS 99
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rudy Gay had 23 points and nine rebounds and the Sacramento beat Toronto after waiting out a video review to see if the Raptors had forced overtime on Terrence Ross' 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Ross grabbed a deflected pass, took two dribbles and made a 33-footer, but the officials ruled time had expired.
DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, Darrin Collison had 15 points and nine assists and Aaron Afflalo had 14 points. The Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and beat the Raptors for the second time this season.
Kyle Lowry had 25 points and eight assists for the Raptors. NBA scoring leader DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 12 points.
KNICKS 104, HAWKS 94
NEW YORK (AP) — Carmelo Anthony matched his season high with 31 points and New York beat Atlanta for its fourth straight home victory.
Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Dwight Howard had 18 points and 18 rebounds, but point guard Dennis Schroder missed all eight shots as the Hawks dropped their second straight following a six-game winning streak.
Howard bounced back nicely after he was ejected for a flagrant foul Friday in the Hawks' 100-96 loss in Charlotte, while Paul Millsap led Atlanta with 19 points and Kyle Korver scored 17.
New York played without starting center Joakim Noah because of illness. Guards Derrick Rose and Courtney Lee each had 14 points, and Kyle O'Quinn, who replaced Noah, had eight points and eight rebounds.
TRAIL BLAZERS 129, NETS 109
NEW YORK (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 33 points, Evan Turner had 19 and Portland beat Brooklyn.
Portland snapped a three-game losing streak and extended Brooklyn's skid to four.
Damian Lillard added 18 points for the Trail Blazers, and Allen Crabbe had 14. Brook Lopez had 21 points for the Nets.
NUGGETS 105, JAZZ 91
DENVER (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 16 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets won a home game for the second time this season, beating Utah.
Rookie Jamal Murray had 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Denver improve to 2-4 at the Pepsi Center. Wilson Chandler added 17, and Danilo Gallinari had 13 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Gordon Hayward had 25 points for Utah.
