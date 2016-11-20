Crawford scores 17 to lead Wake Forest to third place

Bryant Crawford scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half as Wake Forest pulled away from the College of Charleston to take third place at the Charleston Classic with a 78-61 victory Sunday night.
The Demon Deacons (4-1) took control against the home-standing Cougars with a 15-6 run over the final six minutes of the opening half. They kept the pressure up after the break as Crawford had a 3-pointer and a three-point play to build a 62-42 lead midway through the period.
College of Charleston (3-2) sliced that margin in half with 10 straight points, but could get no closer to lose for a second straight game at TD Arena.
Joe Chealey led Charleston with 19 points.
Wake Forest closed an up-and-down event on a high note. It opened by hitting the 100-point mark for the first time eight years with a 103-81 victory over UTEP, then fell 96-77 to No. 3 Villanova despite shooting 50 percent from the field.
This time, the Deacons mostly clicked throughout against the pesky Cougars. They finished over 50 percent (28 of 54) from the field, the fourth time in five games with such a high percentage.
John Collins added 15 points and Keyshawn Woods 12 for Wake Forest.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have a large group of athletic young players like sophomores Bryant Crawford, Keyshawn Woods and John Collins and freshman Brandon Childress who all saw extensive action at the Charleston Classic — minutes that will serve them well once Atlantic Coast Conference play starts in five weeks or so. The 6-foot-10 Collins has led the Demon Deacons in four of five games this season, including all three at TD Arena this week.
College of Charleston: The Cougars have to find their scoring touch if they hope to make a run in the Colonial Athletic Association this winter. Charleston shot less than 29 percent in a loss to UCF on Friday night and were struggling to make shots once more against Wake Forest.
UP NEXT
Wake Forest returns home to play Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night.
College of Charleston travels to No. 3 Villanova on Wednesday night.
