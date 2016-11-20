Gay scores 23 points, Kings beat Raptors 102-99

Rudy Gay had 23 points and nine rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat Toronto 102-99 on Sunday night after waiting out a video review to see if the Raptors had forced overtime on Terrence Ross' 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Ross grabbed a deflected pass, took two dribbles and made a 33-footer, but the officials ruled time had expired.
The Kings snapped a four-game losing streak and beat the Raptors for the second time this season. They held DeMar DeRozan to three second-half points and outscored Toronto 44-36.
Kyle Lowry had 25 points and eight assists for the Raptors. Jonas Valanciunas added 23 points and 14 rebounds, DeMarre Carroll had 17 points, DeRozan a season-low 12 points, and Patrick Patterson 11.
The NBA's scoring leader, DeRozan, was defended tightly by Gay for much of the game and missed 12 of 15 shots.
DeMarcus Cousins had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, Darrin Collison had 15 points and nine assists and Aaron Afflalo had 14 points. The Kings had dropped eight of 10 games.
The struggling Kings went to a smaller lineup, moving Matt Barnes and Darren Collison into the starting lineup. The results were mixed, and Toronto led 36-28 after one quarter.
Lowry made two free throws to cut the Kings lead to 102-99. A Kings shot-clock violation gave Toronto the ball back with 2.4 seconds.
Collison made a three-point play to break a 97 tie with just over three minutes remaining and found Gay for a dunk off a fast break, giving the Kings a 102-97 lead with 1:37 left.
Trailing by eight points early in the fourth quarter, the Raptors ran off 11 unanswered points to assume the lead.
TIP INS
Raptors: Reserve center Lucas Nogueira was back with the team after missing Thursday's game to be with his wife, who gave birth to a girl. ... Valanciumas had 19 points in the opening half and benefited from Cousins being in foul trouble.
Kings: The Kings outscored Toronto 28-18 in the third quarter and led 86-81 heading into the fourth. .. The Kings are 17-3 lifetime at home against the Raptors. .. Kanye West did three songs, one rant, and ended his Saturday night concert at Golden 1 Arena after approximately 30 minutes. Several Kings were in attendance.,,
UP NEXT
Raptors: Meet the Clippers on Monday in Los Angeles
Kings: Play visiting Oklahoma City and Russell Westbrook on Wednesday.
