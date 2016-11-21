Michigan AP 8 Man football All-State football list

The 2016 Associated Press Division Eight-Man, All-State football team, selected by a statewide panel of Michigan sports writers:
ALL-STATE
QB/DB Jason Whitens, Powers North Central — Player of the Year
OL/LB Reese Bays-Kramer, Deckerville
RB/LB Wyatt Boik, Pickford
RB/LB Bobby Kleiman, Powers North Central
RB/LB Daniel Nocerini, Forest Park
QB/DB Braydon Sherrod, Tri-Unity
OL/DL Austin Spaetzel, Deckerville
WR/DL Jake Witt, Ewen Trout Creek
Honorable Mention: DE/OL Jordan Bailey, Cedarville; QB/DB John Basile, New Haven Merritt; DL/OL Taylor Belongie, Powers North Central; RB/LB David Binder, OwenGage; DL/OL Garrett Bybee-Mullins, Forest Area; QB/DB Trevor Brawley, Engadine; RB Erick Carey, Marion; OL/DL Greg Doll, Portland St. Patrick; OL Chase Fremstad, Dryden; RB Sam Hodge, Portland St. Patrick; DE Bryce Hornick, Stephenson; OL/LB Jeremy Johnson, Forest Park; QB/DB Brandon Pattulo, Deckerville; OL/DE Tanner Poupore, Powers North Central; QB/DB Hollis Thomas, Forest Area; RB/LB Jake Warack, Owendale-Gagetown
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kevin Bellefeuil, Powers North Central
