CJ Johnson has career day in Wyoming win over SDSU

The last time San Diego State lost a conference game, C.J. Johnson was still in high school.
Saturday, the Wyoming freshman receiver caught the game-winning touchdown as the Cowboys ended the Aztecs' 17-game conference winning streak, the longest such streak in the FBS.
Johnson had five catches for 85 yards, both career highs and both team highs Saturday.
"I was just going to go out there and have one or two catches like I usually do and help out as much as I can," Johnson said. "But we have one of the best receivers in the nation in Tanner Gentry, and they were showing a lot of double-teaming him, so it left me open quite a bit. So I just took all my opportunities and I just ran with them."
Like, for example, when he caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen with 1:07 to play against the No. 24 Aztecs. The touchdown gave Wyoming its first lead of the game.
"It's a read off the safety, and they were playing zero coverage, so they didn't have any safeties over the top," Johnson told the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2geQQxa). "They were all down in the box. So right away, I saw this and I was like, 'I hope Josh throws it to me, because I think I'll be wide open.' And he said he saw me the whole way, and he threw it up, and I had to go up and get it."
Head coach Craig Bohl said Johnson's success Saturday was more about his ability than teams ignoring him.
"I wouldn't say (they were) laying off," Bohl said. "C.J.'s got really good talent, and he's an emerging player. He's gotten stronger. He's playing with more confidence. He's deceptively fast, and he's got excellent hands, so it was good to see him out there making that play."
---
Wyoming fans weren't the only ones holding their breath at the end of Saturday's game. Wyoming, Boise State and New Mexico entered the day tied for first in the Mountain Division with 5-1 records, though Wyoming controlled its fate because of its win against Boise State.
With wins by Wyoming and Boise State, which beat UNLV, and a loss by New Mexico to Colorado State, the Lobos no longer have a shot at reaching the Mountain West Conference championship game. New Mexico and Wyoming play next week, but even if the Lobos win and Boise State loses at Air Force, Wyoming would win the tiebreaker of the three 5-2 teams because it would be 4-1 in the Mountain Division while Boise State and New Mexico would be 3-2.
If Wyoming wins next week, it wins the Mountain Division, regardless of what Boise State does. And if Boise State loses Friday to the Falcons, Wyoming wins the conference regardless of what the Cowboys do at New Mexico.
Wyoming also has a good chance of hosting the conference championship game, too, if it were to make it that far. The honor of hosting is given to the team with the highest position in the College Football Playoff rankings, but neither Wyoming nor San Diego State, which won the West Division, were in last week's CFP rankings.
If neither team is ranked, the host is determined by four computer polls. Currently, Wyoming is ranked above San Diego State in all the computer polls.
If the two division winners are tied in the four computer polls, a head-to-head tiebreaker would be used.
