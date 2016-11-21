Conley, Grizzlies top Hornets 105-90 for 5th straight win

Mike Conley had 31 points, Marc Gasol flirted with a triple-double and the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 105-90 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.
Conley had five 3-pointers and shot 11 of 21 from the field, including a long-range 3 with 4 minutes left that thwarted Charlotte's fourth-quarter rally and sent the crowd streaming toward the exits. Gasol was dominant in the first half and finished with 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
The Grizzlies controlled the tempo from the start, jumping out to a 16-4 lead. They pushed their advantage to 24 at halftime, shooting 58 percent from the field, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range.
Frank Kaminsky turned in perhaps his best game as a pro for Charlotte, tying a career high with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Kemba Walker had 17 points, snapping a string of 11 straight games with 20 or more.
Charlotte's Nic Batum and Marvin Williams were a combined 2 of 13 from the field, and the Hornets missed 11 of 31 free throws in losing their second straight game.
The Hornets simply had no answer in the first half for Gasol, who controlled the game with his shooting and passing.
Gasol had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first half along with seven assists and six rebounds. He repeatedly got Roy Hibbert off his feet with pump fakes near the top of the key, drove the lane and either scored or set up teammates with easy shots.
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Tony Allen was listed as questionable with a groin injury, but looked just fine and finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
Hornets: C Cody Zeller missed his second straight game with a shoulder injury. Zeller is day to day but is still having trouble lifting his arm. ... Hornets owner Michael Jordan, who will receive the Presidential Medal of Honor on Tuesday, sat courtside.
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: They look to make it six straight wins when they visit the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Hornets: Things aren't going to get any easier for the Hornets, who host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
