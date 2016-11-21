Denny's trey lifts Bowling Green past Murray State, 78-77

Zach Denny hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left to give Bowling Green the lead and both teams missed shots in the closing seconds as the Falcons held off Murray State 78-77 for their first win of the season Monday night.
Bryce Jones knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:13 left to give Murray State a 77-75 lead. Coming out of a Bowling Green timeout, Denny took a feed from Ismail Ali and hit a deep jumper for the lead. Terrell Miller Jr. missed from deep and Jonathan Stark missed a jumper with a second left in the game for Murray State.
Denny finished with 17 points for Bowling Green, which had dropped four straight. Demajeo Wiggins and Wes Alcegaire each added 13 points.
Stark finished with 28 points for the Racers (2-3) by hitting 10 of 20 from the field, including 6 of 7 from deep.
