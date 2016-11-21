Hickman scores 23 points, Columbia beats Quinnipiac 86-78

Nate Hickman scored 23 points and Luke Petrasek added 18 points and 14 boards to help lift Columbia past Quinnipiac 86-78 on Monday night.
Columbia (2-1) shot 51.8 percent from the floor compared with 32.4 percent for Quinnipiac (0-2).
Petrasek had a dunk and a layup and Hickman added a layup and the Lions tied the score at 23 with 8:44 left before halftime. Columbia then used a 25-7 run to build a 48-30 lead at the break.
The Lions led in double digits for the majority of the second half.
Mikey Dixon led Quinnipiac with 17 points, Chaise Daniels had 4 points and six rebounds and Abdulai Bundu contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Quinnipiac missed 14 free throws on the night.
Its Columbia's first-ever win in the four-game series. The schools hadn't played each other since a 63-51 Bobcats win on Dec. 23, 2009.
