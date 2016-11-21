Sports

November 21, 2016 9:37 PM

Sanders scores 29, Idaho outlasts South Dakota St in OT

The Associated Press
MOSCOW, Idaho

Victor Sanders scored 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting and Idaho held off South Dakota State 96-89 in overtime on Monday night.

Patrick Ingram hit five 3-pointers and added 23 points for the Vandals (3-1), who hit 14 total from behind the arc and shot 52.2 percent.

Idaho held a 78-75 lead with 12 seconds left in regulation. On the final possession, South Dakota State's Tevin King missed a game-tying 3, but Mike Daum corralled the offensive rebound and found A.J. Hess who drilled the equalizer at the buzzer.

The Vandals responded quickly in overtime, starting the period on a 7-0 run capped by a Sanders layup for an 86-79 lead. The Jackrabbits (1-4) cut it back to 86-83, but a Chad Sherwood 3 pushed it back to six with 1:13 left.

Hess hit seven 3s and led all scorers with 31. Daum added 23 for the Jackrabbits.

