Fan stabbed in Spain ahead of Sevilla-Juventus match

A man was stabbed during an altercation between fans ahead of Tuesday's Champions League match between Sevilla and Juventus, Spanish authorities said.
Seville police said the unidentified man was injured during a confrontation at a bar near the city center and hospitalized.
The man was in stable condition and his injuries were not life threatening.
At least two other people sustained minor injuries in the violence late Monday.
Authorities said the fighting began after a group of Sevilla fans attacked the Juventus supporters in the southern Spanish city. Police had to intervene to end the altercation. No arrests were immediately made.
Witnesses told Spanish media that less than 10 Juventus supporters were inside the bar when a large group of Sevilla fans started throwing rocks and other objects toward them. Some made it inside the establishment and the fighting ensued.
Sevilla released a statement lamenting the violence involving "alleged" Sevilla supporters. It said it has asked authorities to provide information about the suspects to see if any of them are club members.
Sevilla President Jose Castro said the violence hurt the club's image.
"Sevilla has worked hard over the years to become a respected club because of its successes on the field," Castro said. "We should be here talking about football, about being part of the elite in the Champions League. It's a shame to be here talking about anything else other than the team's chances of making it to the last 16."
Sevilla, the Europa League champion the last three years, needs at least a draw against Juventus to secure a spot in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.
More than 800 security personnel are expected to work Tuesday's game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.
