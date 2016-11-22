Pewamo-Westphalia's Smith AP Division 7-8 Player of the Year

Jared Smith was just hoping to set a school record or two when he began his varsity football career at Pewamo-Westphalia a few years ago.
He's more than exceeded that.
The Pewamo-Westphalia senior has etched his place as one of the most accomplished running backs in state history with another dominant season for the Division 7 No. 2-ranked Pirates.
That dominance has Pewamo-Westphalia closing in on a state championship, which would mean more to Smith than any of the five state rushing records he has set the last two years.
"The records are nice, but the state championship is what I've always wanted," said Smith, who leads the Associated Press Division 7-8 all-state team as the player of the year. "It's what the whole team wants. That's just been the main goal all year. We came up just barely short last year. We knew how close we were and we should have had it. We're close again this year and that's our biggest focus."
Saugatuck senior quarterback Blake Dunn was also a Division 7-8 player of the year finalist.
Smith became the first player in state history to surpass 3,000 yards rushing a year ago and added 53 touchdowns while helping the Pirates finish as the Division 7 state runner-up. He has more than 2,500 yards and 38 touchdowns this season for Pewamo-Westphalia, which faces Detroit Loyola in Saturday's state championship game. This fall he became the state's all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns and enters Saturday with 123.
Pewamo-Westphalia coach Jeremy Miller has been amazed by what Smith has done on the field while helping the Pirates compile a 36-4 record in his three full seasons on varsity. And he knows Smith's gaudy rushing numbers could be even better if he stayed on the field longer in games that were out of hand.
"In more than half of his varsity football games he's played in, he has not played past the first half of the third quarter," Miller said. "When I think back at what he's done and the amount of actual quarters that he's played, it's unbelievable.
"It's amazing what he's been able to accomplish, and he'll tell you that's a credit to his offensive line blocking in front."
Joining Smith and Dunn on the Division 7-8 all-state squad were quarterback Grant Burgess of Clarkston Everest Collegiate and running backs Charles Caine of Grosse Pointe University Liggett, Griffin Kelly of Frankfort and Brock Franklin of Lincoln-Alcona.
Hunter Harris of Detroit Loyola, Cade Steelman of Au Gres, Malik Ellison of Flint Beecher and Amere Blake of Flint Hamady were the first team receivers.
The first team linemen include Pewamo-Westphalia's Dominic Spitzley, Breckenridge's Kenyon Story, Muskegon Catholic Central's Adam Benoit, Frankfort's Matthew Stefanski, Lincoln-Alcona's Devon Mills, Saugatuck's Peyton Scogin and Saginaw Nouvel's Robi Stuart.
Detroit Loyola's Kailen Abrams, Pewamo-Westphalia's Devon Pung, Muskegon Catholic Central's Andrew Schulte and Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes' Gabe Nickels earned recognition at linebacker, while Traverse City St. Francis' Gabe Callery, Pewamo-Westphalia's Mason Schneider and St. Ignace's Mitchell Peterson were selected first team defensive backs.
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary's Casey Williams was the all-state specialist, while Traverse City St. Francis kicker Brady Buell and Muskegon Catholic Central punter Trenton Bordeaux round out the first team.
Breckenridge's Kris Robinson is the coach of the year.
Voting was by a panel of AP member sports writers from around the state.
