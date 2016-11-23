Branca, pitcher who gave up 'Shot Heard 'Round World,' dies

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 1951, file photo, Bobby Thomson, left, of the New York Giants, and Ralph Branca of the Brooklyn Dodgers, engage in horse play before a World Series game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Branca, the Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who gave up the home run dubbed the "Shot Heard 'Round the World," has died at the age of 90. His son-in-law Bobby Valentine, a former major league manager, says Branca died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, at a nursing home in Rye, New York.
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 1999, file photo, former Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player Ralph Branca, left, talks with former teammate Duke Snider as they arrive for the funeral of Dodgers Hall of Famer Harold "Pee Wee" Reese, in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - This is a Sept. 2, 1956, file photo showing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca.
FILE - In this April 15, 2012, file photo, former baseball player Ralph Branca throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston.
FILE - In this June 6, 1991, file photo, former New York Giants baseball player Bobby Thomson, left, poses with former Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca holding a photo showing Branca, right, and Thomson fooling around before a World Series baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 10, 1951.
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1951, file photo, Bobby Thomson of the New York Giants hits a home run off Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Ralph Branca in a playoff baseball game at the Polo Grounds in New York.
