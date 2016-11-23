Top 25 Capsules

Malik Monk scored 23 points and De'Aaron Fox added 16 to propel No. 1 Kentucky to a 101-70 rout of Cleveland State on Wednesday.
With leading scorer Isaiah Briscoe sidelined by a back injury, the freshman duo picked up the slack and did it quickly, helping Kentucky (5-0) roll to a 16-2 lead that was never threatened. They combined for 31 first-half points, with 19 from Monk, whose 4-for-4 start from long range and 8-of-12 shooting overall helped him match his career scoring best.
Bam Adebayo added 14 points and seven rebounds while Mychal Mulder matched a career high with 13 points for Kentucky, which shot a season-best 52 percent from the field.
Rob Edwards' 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting led Cleveland State (1-3), which couldn't keep up with the Wildcats on either end and trailed 56-35 at halftime.
---
No. 13 OREGON 79, UCONN 69
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Chris Boucher scored 21 points and Tyler Dorsey added 19 as Oregon took fifth place in the Maui Invitational.
Oregon (4-2) lost its opener to Georgetown, but bounced back with an overtime victory over Tennessee. The Ducks wanted to get off to a fast start in their Maui finale and did just that, racing to a 15-point lead in the opening 4 1/2 minutes.
UConn (2-4) chipped into the lead by halftime, but the Ducks started flying again, building the lead back up to 17.
Dylan Ennis had 15 points and Jordan Bell added 12 for Oregon, which shot 54 percent and made 9 of 21 from 3-point range.
Jalen Adams led the Huskies with 27 points and Rodney Purvis added 13.
---
No. 20 BAYLOR 71, VCU 63
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Al Freeman scored 15 points and came up with three baskets during a critical second-half sequence to help Baylor in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Johnathan Motley scored 19 points for the Bears (4-0). In addition, Manu Lecomte shook off a rough shooting game to finish with 16 points, including a hanging layup while being knocked to the ground for a three-point play to go with several key free throws in the final minute.
JeQuan Lewis had 21 points for the Rams (3-1), who went without a field goal for roughly 6 1/2 minutes in the second half.
VCU used a late-half burst to lead 36-28 at the break and shot 58 percent in the opening half, but it cooled in the second half as the Bears' defense tightened.
---
SOUTH CAROLINA 61, No. 25 MICHIGAN 46
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sindarius Thornwell had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Carolina past cold-shooting Michigan.
The Gamecocks improved to 5-0 for a second straight season and knocked off their first ranked opponent since an 81-78 win at No. 8 Texas A&M last February. South Carolina got a big assist in this one from Michigan's awful outside touch — it finished 10 of 52 (19.6 percent) for its worst shooting percentage in six years.
It was the first time the Wolverines (4-1) hadn't reached 50 points since scoring 42 in a loss to Eastern Michigan on Dec. 9, 2014.
The Wolverines scored more points from the free throw line, 24, than the field. They hit just two of 26 attempts from behind the arc.
