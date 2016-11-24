Sports

November 24, 2016 8:31 AM

Vikings WR Diggs, CB Terence Newman inactive against Lions

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs is inactive for Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Diggs was questionable on the team's injury report Wednesday with a knee injury, and losing him in a matchup of first-place teams is a blow for Minnesota. Cordarrelle Patterson is expected to start in Diggs' place.

Vikings cornerback Terence Newman is out with a neck injury and is expected to be replaced by Trae Waynes.

Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy is inactive with a knee injury.

Here's the list of the inactives in the opener of the NFL's tripleheader.

---

MINNESOTA AT DETROIT

Vikings: DT Sharrif Floyd, CB Marcus Sherels.

Lions: LB DeAndre Levy, S Don Carey, RB Justin Forsett, OL Joe Dahl, OT Cornelius Lucas, QB Jake Rudock.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Shawn & Sean Show: Central Section semifinal preview with Chowchilla players

View more video

Sports Videos