CHP: 15-year-old killed, others injured in head-on DUI crash in Biola

A 15-year-old boy is dead and three others are seriously injured after a head-on crash caused by a drunken driver in Biola on Wednesday night, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dave Salcido said.
According to Salcido, a 24-year-old man – identified in Fresno County Jail logs as Jose Manuel Andrade Blanco – was speeding westbound on Shaw Avenue just east of Biola Avenue at 7:35 p.m.
He crossed into the path of a 2001 Toyota sedan driving east that was occupied by a 40-year-old man, the 15-year-old boy, a 40-year-old woman and a female juvenile passenger. The 15-year-old was killed in the head-on collision, and the 40-year-old driver and passenger suffered major injuries. The girl had moderate injuries. They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, Salcido said.
Andrade Blanco suffered minor injuries and was taken to Community Regional where he was treated then arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI, Salcido said. Total bail, according to the jail log, is nearly $200,000.
Two more people in a 2003 Ford Focus that was driving behind the Toyota and hit in the crash suffered minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene, Salcido said.
