Memphis could owe more than $727K in police beating case

The city of Memphis could be on the hook for more than $727,000 in the case of two former college football players beaten by police near Beale Street in 2011.
The city in September settled the civil case brought on behalf of the former University of Memphis players Dupree Lytle and Michael McDonald for $150,000.
The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2glT5Bx ) that the plaintiffs' attorneys are seeking nearly $578,000 in fees, expenses and costs. The city argues the lawyers should get no more than $339,000.
The attorneys for the former players are celebrating the settlement as a victory against police brutality.
Internal investigators found the six off-duty officers had used excessive force on the night they were mourning the death of a fellow officer shot in the line of duty.
Comments