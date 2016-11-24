Prater boots Lions past Vikings

Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) celebrates after kicking the game-winning 40-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 16-13 Detroit win over Minnesota.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks the game-winning 40-yard field goal at the end of the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, left, in the fourth quarter. The interception set up Matt Prater’s game-winning field goal.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
This Lions fan came dressed for the occasion on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater watches his game-winning field goal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Duane Burleson
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 40-yard, game-winning field goal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
This fan is ready to talk turkey on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin scores on a 2-yard pass in the first quarter on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Duane Burleson
The Associated Press
A Lions fan and a Viking fan came dressed to impress on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Duane Burleson
The Associated Press
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gestures after a play on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Duane Burleson
The Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen loses control of the ball after a hit by Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor during on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford fires a pass on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
This fan came with an auto-industry themed foam hat on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
World War II Army Sgt. Don Bloomfield is honored during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin stops Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Duane Burleson
The Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson pulls away from Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon is stopped by Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Jose Juarez
The Associated Press
Minnesota Vikings running back Matt Asiata signals a first down on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater greets fans as he walks off the field following his 40-yard, game-winning field goal on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Rick Osentoski
The Associated Press
A Detroit Lions fan says it all with his sign on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater, left, cornerback Darius Slay, center, and quarterback Matthew Stafford are presented the Phil Simms All-Iron trophies on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit.
Paul Sancya
The Associated Press