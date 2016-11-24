Sports

November 24, 2016 5:50 PM

Cowboys, Redskins put up big numbers

Here is a look behind the box score of the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-26 victory over the Washington Redskins on Thursday:

0: Interceptions in the game.

1: Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw one touchdown pass.

2: The number of rushing touchdowns for Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

2: The number of touchdown catches for Washington’s Jordan Reed.

3: The number of touchdown passes thrown by Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

8: The number of catches for Washington wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

10: The number of catches for Reed.

14: Dallas’ biggest lead in the game.

41: Completions, on 53 attempts, for Cousins.

56: Rushing yards for Washington.

97: Rushing yards for Elliott, a game high.

108.9: Quarterback rating for Prescott.

118: Receiving yards, on four catches, for Washington’s DeSean Jackson.

120.7: Quarterback rating for Cousins.

163: Rushing yards for Dallas.

195: Passing yards for Prescott.

353: Total yards for Dallas.

449: Passing yards for Cousins.

505: Total yards for Washington.

Compiled by Chris La Marr

