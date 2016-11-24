Chrabascz, Butler beat Vanderbilt in Las Vegas Invitational

Senior Andrew Chrabascz had his second career double-double, Tyler Lewis scored 15 points and Butler pulled away late for a 76-66 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday night in the Las Vegas Invitational.
Chrabascz had 12 points and tied a career-high with 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 14 points and Kamar Baldwin added 12 on 5-of-7 shooting for Butler (5-0).
Luke Kornet's 3-pointer gave Vanderbilt (2-3) a two-point lead with 9:04 left, but Baldwin made back-to-back layups before a dunk by Tyler Wideman capped a 17-3 run that put Butler up 70-58 with 1:33 remaining.
Payton Willis had a career-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting for Vanderbilt. The Commodores' top two scorers coming in, Matthew Fisher-Davis (17.3 points) and the 7-foot-1 Kornet (15.8), combined for seven points on 3-of-14 shooting. Fisher-Davis played just 11 minutes, all in the first half, and was replaced by Willis to start the second half for undisclosed reasons.
Butler made 25-of-36 free throws while Vanderbilt hit 15-of-19.
