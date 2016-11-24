Steelers devour Colts, 28-7

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger takes a bite out of a turkey leg after taking a bite out of the Colts. Roethlisberger torched the Colts for three touchdown passes on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and running back Le’Veon Bell (26) talk with Michele Tafoya of NBC after the Steelers routed Colts on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell celebrates after his 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Darron Cummings
The Associated Press
Colts fans cheer on their team on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Mike Mitchell (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass in the end zone Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison is honored during ceremony during halftime Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Former Indianapolis Colt Marvin Harrison, left, and former head coach Tony Dungy display their Hall of Fame rings after receiving them during a ceremony at halftime Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin (33) slips a tackle on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh’s Mike Mitchell (23) jumps over Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief after making an interception on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger signals on the line of scrimmage on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
A Colts fan cheers on his team on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Indianapolis’ Jack Doyle (84) is tackled by Pittsburgh’s Sean Davis on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
AJ Mast
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after making one of his three touchdown catches on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay (22) and guard Ramon Foster celebrate during the second half Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy
The Associated Press