Totino-Grace defeats Eden Prairie for Class AAAAAA title

Totino-Grace scored 21 fourth-quarter points to complete its perfect season and defeat Eden Prairie 28-20 to win the Class AAAAAA State Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday night.
Trailing 14-7, Totino-Grace (13-0) tied the game on the opening play of the final quarter on a fourth-down touchdown pass from Kyle Halverson to Rocky Kreuser. Gayflor Flomo bulldozed into the end zone from a yard out with less than six minutes remaining to give Totino-Grace its first lead of the game.
Ivan Burlak sealed the victory with a 2-yard touchdown run with 90 seconds to play. The senior running back rushed for a game-high 161 yards and the touchdown for Totino-Grace.
This is the 10th championship for Totino-Grace, and the first since the Eagles opted-up to Class AAAAAA in 2013.
