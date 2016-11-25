Sports

November 25, 2016 8:27 PM

Totino-Grace defeats Eden Prairie for Class AAAAAA title

By ADAM ROSSOW The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

Totino-Grace scored 21 fourth-quarter points to complete its perfect season and defeat Eden Prairie 28-20 to win the Class AAAAAA State Championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday night.

Trailing 14-7, Totino-Grace (13-0) tied the game on the opening play of the final quarter on a fourth-down touchdown pass from Kyle Halverson to Rocky Kreuser. Gayflor Flomo bulldozed into the end zone from a yard out with less than six minutes remaining to give Totino-Grace its first lead of the game.

Ivan Burlak sealed the victory with a 2-yard touchdown run with 90 seconds to play. The senior running back rushed for a game-high 161 yards and the touchdown for Totino-Grace.

This is the 10th championship for Totino-Grace, and the first since the Eagles opted-up to Class AAAAAA in 2013.

