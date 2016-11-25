Baker throws for 4 TDs to lead Rochester to Class 4A title

Nic Baker threw two touchdown passes to Avante' Cox in the first quarter and two more to Cox's twin brother, D'Ante, and Rochester beat Johnsburg 38-14 to win the IHSA Class 4A title on Friday to capture its sixth championship in the last seven years.
The Rockets (13-1) used their speed on the outside and big plays on defense to stifle any upset bid by the Skyhawks (13-1).
"We got them into some third-and-long, and some passing situations and we thought we could make them one dimensional at some point," Rochester coach Derek Leonard said. "Our coaches made some great adjustments on defense and the kids, they adapted well.
"That is a good, physical football team in Johnsburg, so I'm proud of the job we did to hold them to a couple of scores."
The Rockets, who didn't turn the ball over, forced the Skyhawks into five turnovers. Johnsburg quarterback Riley Buchanan threw four interceptions and lost a fumble.
"We just made too many mistakes," Skyhawks head coach Dan DeBouef said. "We ran the ball effectively, we just turned the ball over too much."
Baker threw for 335 yards and ran for 61. The Cox twins divvied up most of the receiving yards, D'Ante catching 10 passes for 167 yards and Avante' going 10 for 155.
"It was tough to adjust to the speed they have," Skyhawks running back Alex Peete said. "At times, I thought we did a good job but, at times, we didn't."
Alec Ostermeier scored from 4-yards out early in the fourth for the Rockets and Clay Alewelt booted a 24-yard field goal to cap the scoring .
Alex Peete ran for 233 yards and the Skyhawks' two touchdowns.
Comments