Potts has 22 points, Middle Tennessee beats UNC-Wilmington

Giddy Potts scored seven of his 22 points in the final minutes to give Middle Tennessee a 68-63 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington in the third annual Challenge in Music City on Friday night.
It was tied at 59 with 1:51 left when Potts hit a jump shot and followed that with a 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining. After UNC-Wilmington pulled to 64-63, Potts drove for a layup in the final 15 seconds for a 66-63 lead. Reggie Upshaw, who finished with 12 points, hit two free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
Middle Tennessee (4-1) was up 35-29 at the break but the Seahawks battled back to tie it, but never took the lead in the second half.
Jacorey Williams had 16 points for the Blue Raiders.
Denzel Ingram hit 5 of 15 from long range to total 19 points and Chris Flemmings added 14 for UNC-Wilmington (3-1).
