November 25, 2016 8:41 PM

Wiggins, Timberwolves rally to beat Suns 98-85

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 98-85 on Friday night.

Eric Bledsoe scored 23 for the Suns, who were just back from a six-game road trip.

Minnesota used a 27-6 outburst to quickly erase the Phoenix lead and pull away, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves outscored Phoenix 31-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Suns committed a season-high 26 turnovers, resulting in 23 Minnesota points. Phoenix also was just 6 of 26 from 3-point range.

All five Timberwolves starters reached double figures.

Brandon Knight added 15 points for Phoenix but only two in the second half. Devin Booker scored 11.

