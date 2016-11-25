Chowchilla football defeats Golden West 26-24

Chowchilla sophomore Eliseo Mendoza (11) jumps up and down while celebrating a 26-24 win over the Golden West Trailblazers during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins scored a touchdown as time expired.
Chowchilla junior running back Asa Shields (27) rushes against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla senior Bernardo Bustillos (1) raises his arms and yells to the Redskins sideline while leaving the game with an injury during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla head coach Alex Pittz pumps up his players during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Golden West senior Robert Ortega (12) catches a pass while being defended by Chowchilla junior Damon Perry (23) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Golden West sophomore Christian Ortiz (5) is tackled stopped by the Chowchilla defense during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla senior Bernardo Bustillos (1) breaks a tackle during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla fans cheer on the Redskins during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla senior running back Ronnie Reyes (18) rushes up the middle against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla junior Justin Cantrell (8) hurdles a Golden West defender while returning a kick during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
The Chowchilla Redskins cheerleading squad cheers during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla junior Damon Perry (23) wraps up Golden West junior Gonzalo Rodriguez (7) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla senior running back Ronnie Reyes (18) crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla sophomore quarterback Cody Woolsey (7) scrambles out of the pocket against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla junior Damon Perry (23) tackles Golden West sophomore Christian Ortiz (5) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla head coach Alex Pittz watches as a Redskins kick splits the uprights for a field goal against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Golden West sophomore Christian Ortiz (5) catches a touchdown pass against Chowchilla during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
The Chowchilla Redskins bench looks on during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla sophomore quarterback Cody Woolsey (7) is stopped by the Golden West defense during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Golden West junior Gonzalo Rodriguez (7) spins past Chowchilla junior Damon Perry (23) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Golden West junior Gonzalo Rodriguez (7) spins past Chowchilla senior Ronnie Reyes (18) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla senior Moayad Daharba (3) pumps up the crowd during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game against Golden West at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla senior running back Ronnie Reyes (18) rushes against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Golden West junior Ian Kelly (18) intercepts a pass intended for Chowchilla senior Moayad Daharba (3) during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla junior running back Asa Shields (27) rushes against Golden West during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The Redskins beat the Trailblazers 26-24.
Chowchilla and Golden West players shake hands following the Redskins' 26-24 win in the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Chowchilla players celebrate after scoring a touchdown as time expired to beat Golden West 26-24 during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Chowchilla players celebrate after scoring a touchdown as time expired to beat Golden West 26-24 during the Central Section CIF Division IV Semifinal game at Groppetti Community Stadium in Visalia, Calif., on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
