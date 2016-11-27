A-League: Sydney remains unbeaten with 0-0 draw vs Adelaide

Sydney FC equaled its club streak for unbeaten matches but struggled against last-place Adelaide United in a scrappy 0-0 draw in Australia's A-League.
Sydney remained unbeaten after eight rounds, leading the league with 20 points, four clear of Melbourne City who beat Wellington 2-1 on Sunday. The Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar are next, a further point behind.
Adelaide defender Tarek Elrich had the best chance of the first half, shaving the outside of the post with a left-foot strike from outside the area, and James Holland beat three Sydney defenders in the second half but couldn't finish.
Bruno Fornaroli scored his seventh goal of the season from the penalty spot, becoming the leading scorer in the league this season, to help Melbourne City to its fifth win in eight games.
Fornaroli's goal in the 71st minute decided the match after after Wellington's Roy Krishna had earlier cancelled out Nick Fitzgerald's 44th minute opener for Melbourne. Wellington received six yellow cards and City three in an ill-tempered match.
Victory scored twice in three minutes to move temporarily into second spot with a 2-0 win over Newcastle.
Marco Rojas produced the second-half double, opening the scoring when his free kick in the 52nd minute deflected off the wall and inside the right post. The Victory winger ran into the area in the 54th, ignoring options on his inside and side-footed into the goal himself.
Brisbane Roar held the Wanderers to 1-1 in Western Sydney, keeping the former Asian Champions League winners outside the top six.
Jamie Maclaren won and converted a penalty in the 18th to give Brisbane the lead but the Wanderers equalized with Jumpei Kasukami's close-range shot in the 56th.
The Mariners won at their Central Coast Stadium for the first time in 11 months, with defender Harry Ashcroft opening the scoring from a corner in the first half and Roy O'Donovan making it 2-0 in the second against Perth Glory.
