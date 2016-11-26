Infantino says future of Confederations Cup uncertain

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is warning that the future of the Confederations Cup is uncertain beyond next year's competition in Russia.
Speaking ahead of the draw for the 2017 edition of the tournament, Infantino says it remains unclear how and when the following edition, provisionally set for 2021, will be played.
That's because the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be held in November and December, meaning the Confederations Cup would cause severe disruption to the club calendar if held in its traditional slot a year before the bigger tournament.
Infantino says FIFA officials are discussing questions such as "Shall we play it in June? Shall we play it in November? Shall we think about the format?" and that "we are putting everything on the table."
