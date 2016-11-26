NC State AD: Doeren to return for 5th season

North Carolina State says Dave Doeren will be back for a fifth season as the Wolfpack's coach.
Athletic director Debbie Yow affirmed Doeren's status Saturday, one day after N.C. State upset rival North Carolina 28-21 in the regular-season finale to improve to 6-6 and become bowl eligible for the third straight year.
Yow says Doeren "is our coach moving forward" and she publicly addressed his status because she wants "to put to rest any speculation."
His record at N.C. State is 24-26 and his teams have gone 9-23 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, finishing 3-5 in the conference in each of the last three years.
