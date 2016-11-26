Injured Michigan QB Speight warms up before Ohio State game

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight warmed up before the Wolverines' game against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, though it was unclear if he would play with an injured left shoulder.
Speight hurt his non-throwing shoulder two weeks ago and sat out last week against Indiana. John O'Korn started in his place.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Speight was improving but gave no clue about whether the junior would play against the Buckeyes.
Speight did some throwing with a team manager shortly after Michigan arrived at Ohio Stadium and later went through drills in uniform with the team's other quarterbacks.
Speight has passed for 2,152 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions this season. O'Korn was 7 for 16 for 59 yards last week in his first start of the season.
