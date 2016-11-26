Bowling Green cruises past Morgan State 90-58

Matt Fox made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Dylan Frye added three 3s and 15 points, and Bowling Green beat Morgan State 90-58 on Saturday.
It was a season high for points for Bowling Green.
Demajeo Wiggins had 12 points and five rebounds, and Zack Denny added 11 points, seven rebounds and eight steals, which tied the school record, for Bowling Green (2-4).
Frye made his first three 3s and Bowling Green had a 58-37 lead. Denny hit his first 3-pointer of the game for a 66-40 lead.
Tiwian Kendley had 22 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (2-4). Phillip Carr added 13 points and nine rebounds.
At halftime, BGSU had outscored Morgan State 22-6 in the paint, 15-1 off bench points and closed the half on a 27-9 run for a 33-22 lead.
Comments