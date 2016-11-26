Chelsea ends unbeaten Tottenham's start, stays top of league

Chelsea ended Tottenham's unbeaten start to the English Premier League on Saturday with a 2-1 victory that capped a miserable week for its London rival.
Chelsea conceded for the first time in around 600 minutes in the league when Christian Eriksen put Tottenham in front but Pedro Rodriguez leveled on the stroke of halftime and Victor Moses completed the comeback after the break.
A seventh consecutive win kept Chelsea at the top of the standings while Tottenham slipped seven points off the pace as its largely unconvincing 12-game unbeaten run ended at a ground where it still hasn't won since 1990.
Tottenham's tenacious start suggested the barren run at Stamford Bridge could end, but collapsed just as it did in May when a 2-2 draw saw the north London's team title bid end.
Tottenham has only one win in 10 games and looks incapable of challenging again for its first title since 1961.
But as feeble and timid Spurs were in Monaco on Tuesday when exiting the Champions League, they were combative back in more familiar Premier League territory in the first half.
Chelsea was struggling to cope with Tottenham's pressing when it fell behind in the 11th minute. Dele Alli received the ball from Moussa Dembele and cut in from the left before squaring to Eriksen, who unleashed a volley past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Chelsea was being outplayed and Courtois kept out Kane's rising shot to prevent the visitors extending their lead.
And Pedro equalized when he switched the ball before his feet before curling a shot past Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
What advantage Tottenham had was soon lost as Chelsea seized control six minutes after the break.
Diego Costa did the hard work down the left, allowing wing-back Moses to surge down the opposite flank and arrive in the penalty area unmarked. Moses met Costa's cutback from the byline and struck past both Lloris and Vertonghen who were on the goal-line.
In an intense derby, Tottenham could find no way back as Chelsea's revival under Antonio Conte continued.
