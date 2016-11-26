Sports

No. 16 Auburn starts Johnson at QB against No. 1 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Jeremy Johnson is No. 16 Auburn's starting quarterback against top-ranked Alabama.

Tigers coach Gus Malzahn had kept the status of regular starter Sean White a mystery leading up to Saturday's game. Auburn announced the decision about 90 minutes before kickoff.

White had missed the Alabama A&M game with an injury to his right, throwing shoulder.

Johnson, a senior who opened last season as the starter, ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third against the Bulldogs.

It's the second straight Iron Bowl Johnson has started for an injured White. He was 10 of 23 for 170 yards and a touchdown in last season's game, which Alabama won 29-13.

