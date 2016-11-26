Westfield holds off Columbus East to win Class 5A crown

Senior Caleb Sanburn turned toward the Westfield crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday with his arms up in celebration, embracing his teammates who joined in with him.
Sanburn had just stopped Columbus East quarterback Josh Major short after he had attempted to scramble for a first down on 4th and 7. The Shamrocks, playing in their second state title game in four years, took two kneel downs and clinched their first-ever Class 5A state championship, 16-13.
"It was sort of (Columbus East's) last stand. We were able to pull it together and get a stop," Westfield coach Jake Gilbert said. "We don't flinch in the big moment. We're not scared of the big moment."
Westfield's Will Harrison made field goals from 42, 44 and 52 yards. The 52-yard field goal set an Indiana state championship game record for any class.
Nate Froelich, who rushed for 96 yards in the game, punched in the game-winning touchdown for the Shamrocks late in the third quarter.
Columbus East scored the game's first touchdown when Major connected with Caleb Voelker on a 32-yard touchdown pass with about nine minutes remaining in the second quarter.
With three seconds left in the first half, the Olympians scored a touchdown on what looked like a botched attempt at a flea-flicker. Jamon Hogan was met by Westfield defenders at the line of scrimmage and turned to lateral the ball back to Major. The lateral missed the intended recipient, bouncing to the turf and right into the hands of Voelker, who scooped up the fumble and passed to Tyler Thomas, who was standing by himself in the end zone.
"Our defense played their tail ends off. If you would have told me we'd hold that team to 16 points, I would have told you we'd have a chance to win," Columbus East coach Bob Gaddis said.
