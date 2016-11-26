NBA Capsules

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, Tony Parker added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Washington Wizards 112-100 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.
The Spurs (14-3) swept a three-game road swing and are a perfect 10-0 away from home.
Kawhi Leonard scored 19 for San Antonio, which shot 53.3 percent (40 of 75) from the field. The Spurs led by 10 at halftime and as many as 19 in the second half.
San Antonio's bench outscored the Washington reserves 35-18.
Bradley Beal led Washington (5-10) with 25 points and John Wall scored 21 as all five starters finished in double figures. Marcin Gortat had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
THUNDER 106, PISTONS 88
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook recorded his second straight triple-double and NBA-best seventh of the season with 17 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and Oklahoma City beat Detroit.
Westbrook shot just 8 for 22 from the field after scoring at least 30 points for eight straight games. It was just the second time this year Westbrook failed to score 20.
Anthony Morrow scored 21 points off the bench to lead the Thunder (10-8), who were playing their fourth game in six nights in four different cities. Victor Oladipo added 18 while Steven Adams had 16 points and nine rebounds.
It was just the fourth time in 18 games this season that Westbrook did not lead the team in scoring.
Tobias Harris scored 21 points for the Pistons, who have lost five of their last seven.
WARRIORS 115, TIMBERWOLVES 102
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry had 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Golden State overcame the absence of do-everything Draymond Green to beat Minnesota.
Curry shot 13 for 19 with four 3-pointers, while Kevin Durant added 28 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a career-high six blocked shots. Klay Thompson scored 23 points with four 3s to go with six rebounds for Golden State.
Green sat out a day after bruising his left ankle at Los Angeles in a collision with teammate Ian Clark, who also missed the game after being hit in the throat on the play.
Zach LaVine scored 31 points with five 3s, while Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 of his 18 points in the first quarter on 6-for-10 shooting. He then quieted down and missed five of his next six attempts before a three-point play with 4:03 remaining.
HORNETS 107, KNICKS 102
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 28 points, Jeremy Lamb added 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Charlotte snapped a four-game losing streak.
Frank Kaminsky added 14 points, including two clutch 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter as the Hornets snapped the Knicks' three-game winning streak.
The Hornets (9-7) avenged an overtime loss to the Knicks on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in which Carmelo Anthony hit the go-ahead jumper with 3.1 seconds left and finished with 35 points.
Anthony didn't fare as well the second time around, limited to 18 points on 7-of-24 shooting. Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and Derrick Rose added 18 points, eight assists and eight rebounds for the Knicks.
GRIZZLIES 110, HEAT 107
MIAMI (AP) — Marc Gasol scored a season-high 28 points, Mike Conley had 11 of his 21 in the final 3:06 and Memphis beat Miami.
Troy Williams added 18 for the Grizzlies, who earned a split of the home-and-home with the Heat and gave coach David Fizdale a win in the building where he served as a Miami assistant under Erik Spoelstra for the past eight seasons.
Dion Waiters scored a season-high 28 for Miami, which got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside, and 15 points from Josh Richardson.
Memphis outscored Miami 27-16 from the line, and turned the ball over only six times.
